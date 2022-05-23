Farmer hacked to death in Kannauj district
Kannauj (UP): A 22-year-old farmer was hacked to death using a spade in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
The farmer, identified as Sanjay Rajput of Bhausi Nagla village in the Chhibramau police station area, had gone to his field Saturday evening and his body was recovered from a spot five km away Sunday morning, police said.
The police said they recovered a blood-stained shovel from his field.
An FIR has been registered against unidentified people on the basis of a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.
Verma, who visited the crime scene along with a forensic unit, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
