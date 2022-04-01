Evin Lewis propels Lucknow Super Giants to incredible win over CSK

Mumbai: Evin Lewis, who looks up to Chris Gayle for inspiration, batted, or rather, belted the ball like the legendary Jamaican to power Lucknow Super Giants to an incredible win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Thursday.

Lewis blazed away to an unbeaten 23-ball 55 as LSG, from a hopeless situation, overhauled an imposing target of 211 with three balls to spare.

Openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) laid the foundation with a rollicking stand but the increasing required run rate made the task extremely difficult for LSG.

However, Lewis had other ideas and along with the talented Ayush Badoni, who played his part with a nine-ball 19, made it look quite easy in the end.

The script changed completely in the blink of an eye as Lewis and Badoni smashed Shivam Dube for 25 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to nine from the last six balls.

For sure, handing the ball to Dube to bowl the 19th over will be debated for a while.

In all, Lewis hit six fours and three sixes as first-timers LSG recorded their maiden win in the lucrative league. Badoni hit two maximums, which turned out to be crucial in the context of the final result. Earlier, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/24) did a tremendous job with the wet ball in difficult conditions, even as Robin Uthappa turned back the clock with his beautiful yet brutal assault to propel CSK to a strong total.

Rahul and de Kock were off to a flyer, punishing the CSK bowlers into submission.

The duo was at its destructive best, dealing only in four and sixes and at one point it looked like they were going to finish the game in quick time.

But Dwaine Pretorius (2/31) was right on his mark as he got rid of Rahul before Dwayne Bravo (1/35) engineered Manish Pandey's dismissal to bring the defending champions back in the game.

Pretorius struck once again, accounting for compatriot de Kock as CSK continued to put pressure with good fielding.

Then, Lewis joined forces with Badoni to do the job

for LSG.