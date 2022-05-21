Everton safe, last relegation spot between Burnley and Leeds

London: When Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the ball into the net, Everton fans were ready to start celebrating their team's Premier League status being preserved.

A combination of astonishment and relief sent supporters flooding onto the Goodison Park field on Thursday night. From two goals down to Crystal Palace, Everton was leading 3-2. But there were still at least five minutes remaining.

The field had to be cleared before the fans could spill back on at the final whistle, sure the Merseyside club's stay in the top division will extend to 69 years.

The outpouring of joy saw the grass covered in blue-shirted fans carrying smoke grenades as the players remained pitchside behind security. In the mayhem, Palace manager Patrick Vieira looked to be goaded by an Everton fan before he kicked out.

While Everton is safe, it will be only Burnley and Leeds trying to avoid being the third and final team relegated in the final round of the season on Sunday.

"At halftime, we are not dead and buried," Everton manager Frank Lampard said, "but anyone on the outside would say that and it is the character of this club, the fans and the players that dragged us through."

Burnley managed to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of Leeds by drawing 1-1 at Aston Villa. Chelsea will head into the finale with third place already secured by drawing 1-1 with Leicester on Thursday.

EVERTON COMEBACK

The Everton fans made their presence felt outside Goodison Park with blue smoke shrouding the streets as the teams arrived.

There wasn't anything to celebrate inside after the 21st minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta got in front of defender Vitalii Mykolenko to head in from Eberechi Eze's free kick.

Everton was enraged that Jordan Ayew was only booked for a scissor tackle on Anthony Gordon before he scored Palace's second.

Mateta's cross was punched by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only as far as Wilfried Zaha. The follow-up was parried and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucour failed to clear the danger before Ayew poked into the net. a