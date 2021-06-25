Euro 2020: Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scripting history

Budapest: Cristiano Ronaldo's goals are adding up fast, and they are taking Portugal deeper into yet another tournament.

Ronaldo scored two penalties Wednesday to help the defending champions secure a 2-2 draw with France and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at the European Championship. They also increased his total with the national team to 109 goals, tied for the all-time men's record with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

The Portugal great's Euro 2020-leading fourth and fifth goals also extended his overall tournament record to 14.

Karim Benzema scored both of France's goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012. They were also his first goals for the national team since October 2015. Soon after that, he lost his place in the team because of his role in a sextape scandal.

Of course I was waiting for these goals, Benzema said.

There has been a lot of pressure on me, but I've never given up.

The Portuguese ended up in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. World Cup champion France, which had already qualified following a 1-1 draw with Hungary, finished first. The French will face Switzerland in the next round while Portugal will take on Belgium.

This was a really tough group, France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Hungary proved that.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misread a free kick and punched Danilo's face. Lloris was shown a yellow card by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who then immediately signaled for medical assistance and awarded a penalty.

He then equalized from the spot in the 60th, after Benzema put the French ahead 2-1, when his cross from the left made contact with the hand of Jules Kounde.

It was Kounde's second international game and his first start, chosen by Deschamps specifically to stop

Ronaldo.