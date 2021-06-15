Euro 2020: Dumfries scores as Netherlands top Ukraine 3-2

Amsterdam: Denzel Dumfries picked a pretty good time to score his first international goal.

After missing an open chance in the first half, Dumfries helped set up two goals in the second and then headed in an 85th-minute winner on Sunday night to give the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Ukraine at the European Championship.

"I kept believing that a chance would come and then you have to be in the right place," Dumfries said.

"It wasn't my best match, but it was the most beautiful."

The winning header came only minutes after Ukraine had scored two late goals to equalize.

The victory vindicated Netherlands coach Frank de Boer's decision to play a 5-3-2 formation at Euro 2020 with Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt as wingbacks instead of the 4-3-3 attacking formation favored by many Dutch fans.

"We dominated, created chances, and that is what we want to see," De Boer said.

The Dutch were playing in their first major soccer tournament in seven years. The last time was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they reached the semfinals.

Stand-in Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the 1988 European champions in the lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot to ignite a five-goal second half. Wout Weghorst made it 2-0 in the 59th. A cross from the right by Dumfries set up the first and his run into the box caused havoc in the Ukraine defense for Weghorst's goal.