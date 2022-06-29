Eoin Morgan retires, draws curtains on glorious int'l career

London: Eoin Morgan confirmed his retirement from international cricket and stepped down as England's white-ball captain after more than seven years on Tuesday.

After England's dismal failure at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Morgan spearheaded the team's white-ball transformation to a bold, attacking approach and unprecedented heights.

He led England's to its first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and the No. 1 ranking in one-day internationals and Twenty20s. They enjoyed series victories against every major team and 60% success on his watch.

As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game, Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, said. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

Morgan's teams have the three highest ODI totals; last week in the Netherlands they raised the world record to 498-4. However, he scored consecutive ducks in the first two matches and missed the third with a groin issue.

His form and fitness have been in decline. Over the last year and a half, the 35-year-old Morgan has only one half-century in 48 innings in international and domestic

T20s and ODIs.