England rout San Marino 10-0, qualify for World Cup

Serravalle (San Marino): England hit double figures in goals in a competitive game for the first time to power into the World Cup.

Harry Kane enjoyed himself, in particular, in the embarrassingly one-sided 10-0 win over San Marino that secured England first place in Group I of European qualifying on Monday.

England's captain scored four goals all in the first half, with two of them being penalties to move his international tally to 48, which is tied with Gary Lineker and only five off Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the country. Kane finished 2021 with 16 goals for England, a national record for a calendar year, and it could have been more if he hadn't been substituted just after an hour.

If we left him on another half an hour, we would have had Wayne Rooney's family on the phone," England coach Gareth Southgate said.

He is a phenomenal goal scorer, he added about Kane.

"We wanted to give him the chance tonight and he took it well.

Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka also scored, along with an own-goal, as England showed no mercy against the world's lowest-ranked team a lineup filled with non-professionals who were using annual leave from their day jobs to play in the qualifier in Serravalle.