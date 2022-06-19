England bowler Katherine retires from Test cricket after 18 years
London: Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket, with the England seamer planning to "prioritise white-ball cricket" for the remainder of her
career.
The 36-year-old is England Women's third highest wicket-taker with 51 dismissals in 14 Tests at a supreme average of 21.52. Brunt will continue to be available for one-day internationals and Twenty20s after making the "heartbreaking" decision to end her red-ball career after 18 years.
Brunt made her Test debut against New Zealand in August 2004, aged 19. Twelve months later, in her third Test, her nine-wicket match haul against Australia helped England win an Ashes series outright for the first time in 42 years.
The Barnsley-born bowler took her third five-wicket haul in Test cricket during last winter's Ashes Test, finishing with match figures of eight
for 84.
She was unable to stop Australia from sealing a comprehensive victory in the multi-format series and has now taken the decision to hang up her whites.
"I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love," Brunt said. "But over the past two years, thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I've decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one.
"Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heartbreaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket. I know that I leave it in a great place, the bowlers coming through are ready and they're just itching to be let loose."
Brunt, who has had the 10th-longest Test career in the history of the women's game, was a key part of England's 50-over World Cup victories in 2009 and 2017. She was named player of the match in the 2009 World T20 final, when England beat New Zealand by six wickets at Lord's.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Hot & sweet18 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Booming without hurdles18 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
An insightful commentary18 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
A dynamic progression18 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Father's Day: Pains behind fatherhood18 Jun 2022 7:32 PM GMT