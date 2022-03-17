Embattled Chelsea beat Lille to reach CL quarters

Lille (France): Much remains uncertain about Chelsea's future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea's rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea, whose future has been left in doubt after Britain and the European Union froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich, did not create much but was clinical against the French league champion.

Pulisic canceled out a penalty from Burak Ylmaz with a goal at the stroke of halftime and Azpilicueta scored the winner in the 71st minute.

They gave us a lot of problems in the first half, Pulisic said. "It was a really important goal right before the half, and from there I think it gave us some confidence.

Chelsea had won the opening leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month.

Abramovich's assets were frozen after he was sanctioned over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the British government action, Chelsea will operate through the end of this season with a special license that among other restrictions prohibits the team from selling new tickets or merchandise, or signing new players.

Abramovich, whose 2 billion investment in Chelsea over 19 years transformed the team into a force in European soccer, had put the club up for sale even before those measures were announced, amid growing calls for his name to be added to the list of sanctioned oligarchs. The owners of the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy the Premier League club.

It has not been a normal last few weeks but we have to do what is in our hands, which is train the best we can," Azpilicueta said.

Tonight it was a difficult game and of course we are happy to go through."

Looking for an early goal, Lille started the game with a spell of intense pressure and camped in Chelsea's half.

The hosts won duels in midfield and their dominance materialized with a first scoring chance after seven minutes when Burak Ylmaz had an effort from 20 meters blocked.

With a comfortable lead from the first leg, Chelsea did not take any risk and was content to patiently wait for an opening with a fluid

passing game.