Ecuador hold Brazil to 1-1 draw, advance at Copa America

Sao Paulo: Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals.

Neymar, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus didn't play against Ecuador at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania.

The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Brazil had already secured top spot in the group before the match began, allowing coach Tite to continue testing his lineup with an eye on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The defending champions opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a header by der Milit o after a corner. Angel Mena equalized for Ecuador in the 53rd when he finished with an angled shot in front of goalkeeper Alisson. The draw ended a streak of 10 consecutive Brazil wins. Brazil's next challenge will be either against Uruguay or Chile, the two teams which can finish fourth in Group A.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro feels certain his team will face Argentina in the next stage of the tournament, but adds the draw with Brazil gives him confidence.