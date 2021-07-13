Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Dubai: England spinner Sophie Ecclestone edged out India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and all-rounder Sneh Rana to become the ICC Player of the Month for June, while New Zealand opener Devon Conway bagged the honour in the men's category.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone thus became the second English female to win the award after Tammy Beaumont, who was crowned in February.

Ecclestone, a winner of the annual ICC Emerging Player of the Year award in 2018, was the most successful bowler in the one-off Test against India in Bristol, where she finished with an eight-wicket haul. She also grabbed three wickets each in the two ODIs which followed.

"It's really nice to win this award. It's after a period in which we've played all three formats so it feels good to be recognised for my performances in the Test and the white-ball series," Ecclestone said in an ICC release.

"We've been happy as a team how we've performed across this series. We would have liked to have won the Test match but hopefully we can clinch the multi-format series."