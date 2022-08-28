Dybala helps Roma to 1-1 draw on his return to Juve

Milan: Roma forward Paulo Dybala returned to Juventus and helped in the equalizer though his new team lost its perfect start to Serie A and it could have been much worse for Jos Mourinho's side.

Du an Vlahovic scored after just 76 seconds and Juventus appeared to be in firm control until Tammy Abraham's 69th-minute leveller.

"After the first half I was embarrassed for my guys, I told them in the dressing room that I was embarrassed to be their coach, I was praying in the first 30 minutes that the first half would end with us only one goal down," Mourinho said.

The 1-1 draw marked Roma's first dropped points after opening the season with two wins. Napoli, which plays at Fiorentina on Sunday, is the only team left in Serie A with a perfect record. It was an emotional return for Dybala, who cried at his final home match for Juventus in May.

"I am going to go in the changing room and give him a hug, Abraham said. It's difficult for him, coming back to his old team and his old stadium.

"I am sure it's emotional for him, especially getting an assist but luckily that assist was for me!

Dybala spent seven years at Juventus, scoring 115 goals and helping the Bianconeri to 12 trophies, including five Serie A titles. But the often-injured Argentina forward fell out of favor under coach Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus signed Vlahovic in January. He left the Turin club when his contract ran out, joining Roma in July.

Dybala was applauded by the Juventus fans when his name was read out during the warmup, and they implored him just before kickoff to give them a wave, which he did. He was also applauded off when he was substituted in the 77th minute. He's still in search of his first goal for his new club.

Juventus was looking for a reaction after a drab 0-0 draw at Sampdoria on Monday and it immediately got it when Vlahovic curled in a free kick off the underside of the bar with his first touch of the ball.