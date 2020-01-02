Dudamel steps down as Venezuela coach
Caracas: Rafael Dudamel is stepping down as coach of Venezuela after nearly four years in charge, sources close to the case said on Thursday.
According to reports in the Brazilian press, the 46-year-old is likely to take over Atletico Mineiro who have been on the hunt for a coach since the end of Vagner Mancini's brief tenure in December.
The former goalkeeper will hold a press conference later on Thursday.
His departure comes just three months before the start of South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The highlight of Dumadel's time in charge came just after he was appointed in 2016 when he led Venezuela to the quarter-finals of the Copa America where they lost to Argentina.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC2 Jan 2020 7:11 PM GMT
Tata Sons moves SC against Mistry's reinstatement2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Fireman killed, 13 injured in factory fire at Peeragarhi2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Sonia speaks to Gehlot, Centre assures all help2 Jan 2020 7:09 PM GMT
Prejudiced' Centre rejected Maharashtra, Bengal tableaux...2 Jan 2020 7:08 PM GMT