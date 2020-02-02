Dortmund's two-pronged teenage attack drives side

Dortmund: Lost among the increasingly justified hype surrounding teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland has been the stellar form of another 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward, Jadon Sancho.

While Sancho's combination with Dortmund captain Marco Reus drove the side to within two points of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last season, the Englishman's budding rapport with Haaland suggests the side could go one better this term.In the three games since Haaland's arrival, the two teenagers have scored 10 of Dortmund's 15 goals, while they've also racked up four assists between them.

Haaland's seven goals in three games -– a Bundesliga record –- adds to the 28 he scored in just half a season with former club Red Bull Salzburg, making for an exceptional return of 35 goals from 25 appearances.

In the yellow and black, Haaland has now scored once every 19 minutes -- another Bundesliga record. Not willing to be outdone, Sancho's 13th-minute opener in Dortmund's 5-0 win over Union Berlin on Saturday made him the youngest player –- and only teenager -– to score 25 goals in the Bundesliga.

Since arriving from Manchester City, Sancho has also chalked up 34 assists for Dortmund— including 13 this season — to have the pair shaping up as the most dangerous two-pronged attack in German football. After the victory over Union, Sancho hailed the start of what is already a formidable combination. "We combine very well and we're able to bring that into the games and help the team," Sancho told the Bundesliga website. "I'm really happy he's here." - Record-breaking start - Also speaking after the game, Haaland"s feelings towards the Englishman were clearly mutual.

"You can see on the pitch it (the relationship) is very good. He's a great guy," Haaland said.

"I'm enjoying my time here so far. My teammates are good and as you can see that makes it easier for me."