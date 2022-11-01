Don't put England on the books now: Morgan

New Delhi: Former England skipper Eoin Morgan on believes that England will go to the semi-finals in T20 World Cup.



In June we met at Edgbaston and in July at Lord's. But, we didn't want to get into discussion about Kolkata Knight Riders. At the Perth press box, however, the talk was about the current World Cup and his future plans.

But I'm not worried at all about the future of this England team. It is a good team and a weighty one too. My personal opinion or intuition says that England will go to the semi-finals.

You say so. But will it be easy? The fight seems to be with Australia.

The World Cup is such a big tournament. There are heavyweight cricketers like Captain Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes. The team must be aware of the importance of the World Cup. It should do well. Don't write off England just yet.

Australia also has power hitters in the team. David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcos Stoinis to name a few. So, England will have to fight hard to win.

All the great wars of the world have been settled by hard fighting. Brother, if you want to win this important match, you have to use all your strength. You can't reach the World Cup semi-finals by cheating. After the India-Pakistan match, the entire cricket world will be looking at this match.

Why the two big teams are in this situation?

The rain forced many teams to share points. Small groups have bitten before breaking the deadlock. No return option available. But in any case, Jos Buttler will understand the importance of the semi-final just as David Warner will. I wish rain doesn't ruin such a big match.

Any new observations about Virat Kohli?

I think Virat has focused on being more aggressive. And captain Rohit Sharma agrees in this regard which makes a comeback look even more terrifying for Virat.

A personal question. Will you be seen coaching in the future? Or a mentor of an IPL team?

Maybe. The proposal to take such a responsibility hasn't arrived yet