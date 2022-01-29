Domestic players elated at Ranji announcement

New Delhi: A bunch of seasoned domestic cricketers, starved of red ball cricket for the past two years, couldn't hide their excitement after hearing that Ranji Trophy will finally be held in 2022, albeit in two phases. Organising a 38-team event amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a massive challenge for BCCI, whose secretary Jay Shah on Friday announced that Ranji Trophy knockouts could be held post IPL in June while the league stage can begin as early as second week of February.

Staging the event in parts adds to the challenge but for cricketers, who have been facing financial instability and not getting a platform to move up Indian cricket's pathway ladder, playing with the red cherry

only matters.