Domestic hockey season to begin in October after Covid break of 7 months

New Delhi: The much-awaited domestic hockey season is set to resume in October this year with the first sub-junior men's national academy championship in Bhopal after a hiatus of seven months due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

Hockey India has instructed the host state member units and participating teams to take strict precautions and maintain all the COVID protocols established by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and respective state governments, as well as Hockey India's guidelines while hosting the domestic events.

The inaugural sub-junior men's national academy championship will be held from October 4 to 13.

This will be followed by the first Hockey India junior men's academy national championships in Bhopal from October 18

to 27.

The inaugural Hockey India junior women's inter-department national championship is scheduled to be held here in October.