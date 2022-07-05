Djokovic stays up late for victory

Wimbledon: Tradition went for a toss at the hallowed precincts of Wimbledon on Sunday night. With the afternoon being devoted to the Centre Court Centenary Celebrations, by the time top seed Novak Djokovic came on court, it was almost 8pm local time.



Playing with the retractable roof shut and under arc lights, this was a different atmosphere for the champion to be playing in. Elements play a big role at Wimbledon where sunshine, light conditions, rain and wind play an important role.

It's alright to be paying night matches at the Australian Open in melting Melbourne or raucous New York during the US Open. This was, oops, is, Wimbledon. To be playing after the summer sun had set was unique. It was as unique as there being play on Middle Sunday. After all, the tradition over years was Wimbledon would give all players a break on the Middle Sunday.

Well, Novak Djokovic needed a lot more than motivation to steer his way past Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and set up a mouth-watering clash with Jannik Sinner.

Rijthoven, a player usually ranked outside the top 100 and not used to the comforts of centre court, showed that he, too, was going to enjoy himself under the lights. He was the underdog, not willing to be deterred by the reputation of his Serbian opponent, who is gunning for his seventh title at Wimbledon. When Rijthoven broke Djokovic to take the second set, it seemed the script was changing.

Perhaps, that was the gentle nudge Djokovic needed to get his act on. As one well versed with the perimeters of the centre court and green grass at London's most famous tennis venue, Djokovic cut out all the negativity.

To say he changed gears would be wrong. He needed to find rhythm and he needed to fine-tune his game a bit, as the night start was something he has never done before at this venue. There is a 11pm deadline at Wimbledon, beyond which play cannot continue, even on centre court.

Perhaps, keeping an eye on the clock, Djokovic cranked his game up. Soon enough, there was feel and fluency, timing and temperament on view, as he lapped up the support from the sizeable number of fans to dispose off Rijthoven.

"He was a very tough opponent," said Djokovic later. "He was on a streak on this surface, so I knew it wasn't going to be easy with that serve and his touch and a lot of talent.

"It took me a little bit of time to get used to his pace and the conditions under the roof, but overall I closed out the match well. I didn't know if there was an 11pm curfew, so I am lucky to get it done. I have had some previous experience of playing a match over two days under the roof against [Rafa] Nadal a couple of years back and it wasn't fun, so I am glad I did get it done and now I am just looking forward to the next challenge," said a relieved Djokovic.

For a man who has been challenging the Covid 19 virus possible implications without taking the vaccine jabs, Djokovic knows he is an odd one out. He was thrown out of the Australian Open. He lost to Nadal at the French Open. And here he is, at Wimbledon, ready to win the title for the seventh time. He gets an off day on Monday but it will be back to business as usual on Tuesday.

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon campaign came to an end at the hands of young Jannik Sinner.

The Italian dispatched the 19-year-old 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(10/8), 6-3 in a battle of the 'Next Gens' on Centre Court. The result did leave a lot of bookmakers at Ladbrokes and William Hill worried as this was not the result expected.

Alcaraz has been touted as the next big thing on the men's tennis tour. However, as has been the case many times in the past, Sinner showed a large heart and the strokes to close out his rival with

minimum fuss. AGENCIES