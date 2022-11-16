Djokovic set to be granted visa to play in Australia

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year's Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday said it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles' office declined comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic's visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title this year.