Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic now knows he'll face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Australian Open title defense, if he's allowed to play.

Djokovic's visa status dominated attention until the moment the draw was conducted Thursday, after a postponement of 75 minutes, to determine the brackets for the men's and women's singles draws at the first major tennis tournament of 2022.

He was still in limbo after it. The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Top-ranked Djokovic had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was rejected, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has been considering the question since a judge reinstated Djokovic's visa last Monday.

The tournament starts next Monday.

If he's allowed to stay, Djokovic's bid for a men's record 21st major title could mean a quarterfinal against No. 7-ranked Matteo Berrettini and possibly a semifinal against Rafael Nadal or third-seeded Alexander Zverev.

He is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles, missing a chance for the all-time record when he lost the U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev last year.

Medvedev, who also ended Djokovic's run at a calendar-year Grand Slam with that win in New York, is on the opposite end of the draw as the No. 2 seed in

Australia.

A finalist here last year, he could meet local favorite Nick Kyrgios in the second round, and also No. 5 Andrey Rublev, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, John Isner in his quarter of the draw. He's seeded to meet No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.