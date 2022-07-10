Djokovic aiming for Lucky 7

Wimbledon (London): Hardly any script writer had predicted a men's singles final between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at The Championships. On Sunday, when the two meet at Centre Court, it will be a contest between two different characters.



Djokovic almost owns this part of south west London, having won the Wimbledon title six times. He is aiming for a Lucky 7 on Sunday and well aware that Kyrgios cannot be taken for granted.

Before The Championships began, the narrative revolved around Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. These two were the dramatis personae. And, then, the script changed, painfully, as Nadal had to retire.

Ah, Wimbledon, predictability can never be taken for granted. It has been a remarkable fortnight thus far in this part of Britain, with not one day's play disrupted by rain. There were times when the Centre Court roof had to be rolled over. But that was for flood lighting.

They call it balmy, or even warm, here. Well, relations between the two men who will fight for the trophy on Sunday had been frosty for long. The thaw, so to say, came in Melbourne when all hell break lose at the Australian Open in January. Instead of the tennis court, courts of law were making news. Lawyers made a killing and Australia embarrassed itself as a nation when it first let Djokovic fly in despite not having taken the Covid 19 vaccine jab.

Later, when there was an uproar in Australia and the government was shown in poor light, the politicians cum ministers and legal heads had to eject Djokovic. His visa was cancelled and he was had to fly back home. Both, Djokovic and the Australian government were at fault. In the end, when the Serbian flew back, Nadal grabbed the title.

There were many who came out in support of Djokovic during that phase in Australia, where their visa department had bungled. Djokovic got rare support from some players, which included Nadal and Kyrgios. Since then, the two players have started respecting each other more.

Djokovic has still not taken the vaccine jab. He knows he may not be allowed into New York for the US Open. But then, he is very adamant on the vaccine, as if letting something into his body through a needle will do damage! He does not say he is an anti-vaccination, yet, his refusal to take the injections suggest his doesn't mind facing the consequences.

Players are tested at Wimbledon and Djokovic is fine. He has seen some tricky matches this fortnight. Well, Sunday, hopefully, should see exciting tennis being produced between the characters.

If Djokovic is cool as ice and does not wear his emotions on his sleeves, Kyrgios has always been vocal. Having got a walkover into the semi-finals, courtesy Nadal pulling out, Kyrgios has been lucky. In the final, he will need luck and pluck, for, competing against Djokovic will not be easy.

Just look at the stats. Djokovic will be playing his 32nd Grand Slam final, a record of Himalayan proportion. Kyrgios has broken the jinx and is in his first final. If experience be the magic potion for tasting success, Djokovic has it in large portion.

Will he want to share a portion of his success this time? Certainly not. For a man who has won 20 Grand Slam titles till now, Djokovic failed at the French Open, where he lost to Nadal. There is a burning desire to win this title, again, as there is nothing bigger than Wimbledon.

The Serbian stays calm, never speaks about his hunger. Yet, when you see him on court, his body language suggests his voracious appetite for more Grand Slam titles, is intact.

Tennis players play a lot of mind games before a match. Emotionally, Djokovic has always been in control. However, Kyrgios, a maverick for sure, will throw tantrums, argue with all on court. He may still find a few supporters on Centre Court. To win on the biggest stage requires more than that push from the fans apart from your own game. It's a best of five sets match, which gives both players enough chances to win.

"We definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year," Djokovic said after his four-set win over Britain's Cameron Norrie. "But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That's something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot," said Djokovic.

And, "as a tennis fan", Djokovic is pleased to see Kyrgios into a first Grand Slam final, saying that's where someone of his talent needs to be and also deserves to be. The Serbian is predicting "emotional fireworks" on Centre

Court.

He knows Kyrgios is capable of playing "lights out tennis" and that the Australian is someone who tends to produce his most spectacular performances against the biggest players.