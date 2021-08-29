Djoker, Osaka demand much of attention

New York: Novak Djokovic is well aware that his two-track pursuit of men's tennis history at the U.S. Open the first calendar-year Grand Slam in more than a half-century and a record 21st major title means all eyes will be on him when he is on the court.

I'm hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt. But at the same time, I know how to balance things out mentally, with lots of expectations, obviously, around. My participation here without Nadal and Federer participating, Djokovic said Friday, mentioning the two sidelined rivals with whom he shares the current men's standard of 20 majors. I feel it," he continued. "I know there's a lot of people who are going to be watching my matches and expecting me to do well and fight for a Slam.

Naomi Osaka knows, too, that her return to Grand Slam action for the first time since pulling out of the French Open for a mental health break means she will be the center of attention when she has a racket in her hand as the defending women's champion at Flushing Meadows and when she has microphones in front of her.

I mean, it will definitely feel a bit different. I don't really know how to describe it, but I kind of had to get over the feeling of people's gazes feeling a bit different to me. At the same time, I started to tell myself that it is what it is. Like, I did what I did, so I can't really change people's perception on me, Osaka said.

It might make me feel a little bit nervous. But first rounds always make me feel a little nervous. Maybe I can just attribute it to that. I guess I'll find out when I'm in that situation.

The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday with full crowds allowed a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak and, even if this weren't the first one since 1997 that'll be missing Federer,

Nadal and both Williams sisters, there is little doubt where the focus would be. Agencies