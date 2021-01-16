Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

Kolkata: Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte shone bright as Real Kashmir notched up their first win of the season, beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture here on Friday.

In a cagey match where chances were few and both teams cancelled each other out in the middle of the park, Dicka's 16-minute strike and a late goal by substitute Ralte proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Although Chennai City FC dominated possession for much of the match, Real Kashmir's counter-attacking style of play earned them the win.

"I am pleased with the win today, the boys played very well and showed real character on the field after our previous draw. I wish the team all the very best for their upcoming matches," RKFC owner Sandeep Chattoo said.

In the eighth minute, Dicka tried to squeeze in a header from a cross but his effort was saved by the opposition custodian.

Eight minutes later, the Cameroonian forward connected first time off a Lukman Adefemi cut-back inside the box and smashed the ball home to hand the Snow Leopards a solitary goal lead.

For all their possession in the final third, Chennai City seemed a bit lost in attack with no one able to open the defence of the Snow Leopards.

Even from set plays, Chennai seemed unsure of themselves. In the 38th minute, Chennai City's Serbian import Elvedin Skrijelj tried to equalize from a header off an Iqbal cross, both skewed it over

the bar.