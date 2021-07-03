Denmark take on Czechs for spot in Euro 2020 semi-finals

Baku: From the despair of seeing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest to the European Championship quarterfinals, somehow Denmark keeps on going.

Denmark will face the Czech Republic on Saturday, exactly three weeks after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in the team's opening game and had to be resuscitated with a

defibrillator.

While Eriksen recovers initially in the hospital and now at home Denmark has improved at Euro 2020.

A 4-1 win over Russia got Denmark out of the group stage after two losses.

Beating Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 matched the team's best showing since Danish Dynamite won the 1992 European Championship.

Culture-wise, there's similarities. Values of sticking (together), one for all and all for one," Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Thursday.

"There's this pride also to be playing for your country and all these values that I don't think have changed too much since 1992.

But my biggest respect to the guys in '92 because they went on to win it. We haven't done anything yet.

Since the shock of Eriksen's sudden collapse, Hojbjerg said, Denmark has gone through huge emotional ups and downs.

Now we're in the quarterfinals, so it's been a bit of a rollercoaster, a big one," he said.

"And the good thing is that we are still hungry. We're still determined to push for more.

More than half of the 26-man squad was not yet born when Denmark beat Germany 2-0 in the 1992 final.