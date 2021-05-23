Delivered nearly 14,500 tonnes of LMO to various states so far: Rlys

New Delhi: The Railways has delivered nearly 14,500 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in over 884 tankers to various states since it started its operation, the national transporter said on Saturday.

So far, 224 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states, while eight others, loaded with over 563 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in 35 tankers, are currently on their way, it said.

'Oxygen Express' trains have been delivering over 800 tonnes of LMO to various states each day, the statement from the Railways said. Relief by 'Oxygen Express' trains has reached 13 states — Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Till Saturday, 614 tonnes of oxygen has been off-loaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,463 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 566 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 4,278 tonnes in Delhi, 1,698 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 943 tonnes in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 769 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 571 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 153 tonnes in Punjab, 246 tonnes in Kerala and 772 tonnes in Telangana, it said.

Different routes has been mapped with oxygen supply locations and the Railways keeps itself ready with any emerging need from the states. The states provide tankers to the Railways to bring the LMO, it said.