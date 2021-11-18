Delhi HC directs inquiry by 3-member committee into Manika Batra's allegation of match-fixing

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the constitution of a three-member committee to look into star Table Tennis player Manika Batra's allegation of a match-fixing attempt by the national coach and sought an interim report in four weeks.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing Batra's petition alleging that Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) was carrying out its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeting certain individuals such as herself, said that based on the committee's report, she would consider the issue of appointing an administrator to run the national sports body.

The committee will comprise two judges and one sportsperson and details would be given in the order, said the judge who had earlier directed the Sports Ministry to hold an inquiry against the sports body.

The court clarified that for the time being, except for informing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) about the withdrawal of all action against Batra, TTFI would not write to the international body regarding her.

In case ITTF needs any information, TTFI would transfer the request to the three-member committee, it added.

Batra, who was left out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, alleged in her petition that the national coach Soumyadeep Roy pressurized her to throw away an Olympic qualifier match in favour of one of his trainees.

Batra, India's top-ranking woman paddler, had told the court that she was being targeted by the national federation for raising her grievances in the court and now the international federation was also treating her like an accused.

Senior counsel Sandeep Sethi, appearing for TTFI, informed the court that the executive board of the sports body has decided to recall the show cause and all consequential actions against the paddler.

He added that TTFI would also write to the international body informing them about the development and urged the court to allow the sports body to prove it's bonafide.

Senior lawyer Sachin Datta, representing Batra, urged the court to appoint an administrator to take over the functioning of TTFI.

At this stage and keeping in view the World Championship is slated to begin within a week, request of the petitioner to appoint an administrator to run the federation is deferred, the court said.

It is deemed appropriate to appoint a three-member committee to examine the complaint of the petitioner..,

it added.