De Rossi announces retirement from football
Buenos Aires: Italian midfielder Daniele De Rossi has confirmed his retirement from football, expressing his desire to spend more time with his family.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, De Rossi denied that he had come to the decision because of injury problems or any other major issues. "I just feel that I need more time with my family, I miss my daughter and she misses me, so I made my decision," Xinhua news agency quoted De Rossi as saying.
De Rossi came through the youth ranks at Roma and made his debut for the Serie A side in 2001. In an 18-year stay with the Giallorossi, the midfielder made 616 appearances and scored 63 goals, winning two Coppa Italia titles. Following the retirement of club legend Francesco Totti in 2017, De Rossi assumed the captaincy of his hometown club.
The 37-year-old midfielder also earned 117 caps for Italy at senior level, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2006.
De Rossi joined Argentina's Boca Juniors on a one-year deal in the summer of 2019 after his contract with Roma expired, though injuries restricted him to just six appearances for the Buenos Aires side.
