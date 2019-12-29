DDCA appoints Justice Deepak Verma as new Ombudsman
New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was marred by exchange of blows.
Verma comes in place of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint.
A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.
Blows were exchanged and ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam. Following Badar's suggestion, the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.
"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.
