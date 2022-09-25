'David is versatile, adds to our batting options'

Nagpur: Big-hitting Tim David is a "versatile and flexible" player and his presence only adds to the options that Australia possess going into the T20 World cup, feels skipper Aaron Finch.

The Singapore-born batter, known from his explosive knocks, made his debut for Australia in the first T20.

"What Tim brings to the table obviously is some great form in competitions around the world. In various batting positions I know in the PSL, he batted at 4 and had a great tournament, other tournaments, he batted five and six," Finch said.

"So we see him as a really versatile and flexible player and obviously his power speaks for itself.

"We've all seen how destructive he can be once he gets in and in terms of the order I think it just depends on the game situation, maybe, some matchups in the opposition as well."