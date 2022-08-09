CWG: Fast-rising boxer Sagar Ahlawat wins silver on international debut
Birmingham: Fast-rising Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat concluded an impressive Commonwealth Games campaign by clinching the silver medal in the superheavy weight (+92kg) division here.
Competing in his maiden international event, Sagar lost the gold medal bout to home favourite Delicious Orie via a 5-0 unanimous decision late on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, who surprised everyone with his powerful performance in the earlier bouts, was forced to defend in the opening round as Orie assumed the role of the aggressor. But the Indian defended well and also managed to land some counter punches with all five judges ruling in his favour.
However a minute into the second round, the Haryana pugilist, who belongs to a family of farmers, seemed to have tired as he repeatedly resorted to clinching, which also earned him a warning by the referee.
By the third round, Sagar looked completely spent but managed to land a few jabs. He also started bleeding as one of Orie's punches left a cut above his left eye.
