CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings finally displayed the much-needed intent, keeping themselves just mathematically alive with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The fearless cricket that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni so expected came to the fore as they chased down a target of 146 in 18.4 overs to take their tally to eight points.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad (65 not out off 51 balls) showed his potential with a maiden fifty but skipper Dhoni wouldn't be wrong in thinking that it came too late in the day when the 'Yellow Brigade' is all but out of the play-off reckoning.

Gaikwad and veteran Ambati Rayudu (39 off 27 balls) added 67 runs in 8.2 overs for the second wicket to finish off a chase in style although it might have been too little too late.

However, with CSK's maximum achievable points tally set to be 12, a victory for KKR in their next game against Kings XI Punjab on Monday, will officially end the campaign for Dhoni's brigade.

KKR are currently on 12 points while Mumbai Indians (before Sunday evening game), Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all on 14 points.

On Sunday, CSK looked purposeful in their pursuit of a small target.

Gaikwad, one of the most talked-about young players in this league, finally had a good day in office, hitting four fours and three sixes. He looked assured while choosing the loose deliveries as he swept Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary and came down the track to loft Moeen Ali for a six.

Fittingly, a hooked six by Gaikwad brought CSK's much-awaited win. Rayudu, at the other end, used Navdeep Saini's pace, as he slashed him over backward point for a six and then again showed intent by charging down the track for a boundary.