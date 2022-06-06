Cristiano Ronaldo adds to record goal tally; Haaland, Gavi also score

Geneva: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his world record-extending 116th and 117th goals for Portugal. Erling Haaland got his 17th and 18th at a faster rate for Norway. Gavi opened his Spain account at age 17.

Ronaldo had gone five games and nearly nine months without an international goal until Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0 in the Nations League on Sunday.

After scoring twice in four first-half minutes, Ronaldo missed two more good chances before halftime, had a goal disallowed for a late offside flag and forced Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into two good saves late in a lopsided League A game between World Cup-bound teams in Lisbon. It's now 117 goals in 188 international games for the 37-year-old Ronaldo heading to his fifth World Cup in November. Portugal is in a group with South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana.

Erling Haaland has 18 goals in 19 games for Norway after scoring twice in a 2-1 win at Sweden in League B to show why the 21-year-old forward might be the biggest talent missing in Qatar.

There was a first international goal for teenage Gavi in an eighth international game for Barcelona's latest midfield prospect, and Spain drew 2-2 at the Czech Republic in League A.

Gavi's curling left-foot shot between two defenders in first-half stoppage time in Prague leveled a fourth-minute opener for the Czech Republic by Jakub Pešek.