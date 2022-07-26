Cricket Scotland is 'institutionally racist': Report

Edinburgh: Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist", an independent review into allegations of racism against the sports body has found.

The damning report, which was described as a "wake up call for Scottish sport", found 448 examples of institutional racism.

The report was carried out by consultancy firm Plan4Sport, and Cricket Scotland failed in as many as 29 out of 31 tests used to measure the scale of the problem. The review was commissioned by Sportscotland, the national funding body, last year after the country's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh said they had suffered racist abuse.

"Governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist," said Louise Tideswell, managing director of Plan4Sport.

"The reality is that the leadership of the organisation failed to see the problems and, in failing to do so, enabled a culture of racially aggravated micro-aggressions to develop." "I also want to add that whilst the governance and leadership practices of the organisation have been institutionally racist, the same should not be said for cricket in Scotland.