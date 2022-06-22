Cricket Australia introduces draft system to pick overseas players in BBL-12
Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the introduction of an IPL-style draft system to pick overseas players in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.
With the BBL 12 scheduled to start in December, the draft is expected to take place in the next few months.
According to the draft system, each team will have to pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players.
The Australian cricket board said that though the draft is designed to attract the best available foreign players, the overall objective is to give BBL a more competitive edge in the international market, and also provide new opportunities to the teams taking part in the competition.
The draft order will also be determined by a weighted lottery system with the three teams that missed the finals of the BBL 11 being entered first to determine the first three selections, CA further said.
There will be four categories and players will be nominated in four rounds -- Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze -- with those in the Platinum Group set to be in the highest payment category.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Man gets 18-month term for sex assault of Alibaba employee22 Jun 2022 7:20 AM GMT
Cricket Australia introduces draft system to pick overseas players in...22 Jun 2022 7:18 AM GMT
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Sanjay Raut22 Jun 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people22 Jun 2022 6:27 AM GMT
Zoe Kravitz to headline 'The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets'22 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT