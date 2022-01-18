Covid-hit Jamshedpur FC's ISL match against Hyderabad FC postponed

Bambolim: Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off here on Monday after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks.

The ISL said it will reschedule the match to a later date.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim," the ISL said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date."

According to sources, several Jamshedpur FC players have been kept under isolation as close contacts after at least a couple of team-mates tested positive for COVID-19 and that is the reason why they did not have the requisite numbers to field an XI.

"To my knowledge, at least a couple of Jamshedpur players have tested positive in the past few days. Several other players have to be isolated because of that," a source privy to the development said.

The source also said that there is no plan of immediate suspension of ISL unless drastic escalation in COVID-19 cases happen.

Jamshedpur FC played their last match on January 11 when they beat SC East Bengal 1-0 here.

They have not been allowed to train since then due to COVID-19 cases.

According to FSDL, the ISL organisers, at least 15 should be available per team for a match to happen. Otherwise, it would be rescheduled to a

later date.