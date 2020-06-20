Costa Rica postpones football final amid new coronavirus outbreak

San Jose: The final of Costa Rica's first division Clausura football tournament between Saprissa and Alajuelense has been suspended because of a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The two-legged Clausura final had been scheduled to be played on Sunday and Wednesday. Saprissa are seeking their 35th first division title and Alajuelense their 30th.

Health Minister Daniel Salas said on Friday plans to reopen shopping centers, beaches and churches had also been halted until further notice, reports Xinhua news agency.

The move came after the Central American country reported a record 119 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The total number of infections surpassed 12,000, of which 12 have been fatal.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," Salas told a news conference.

Costa Rican football resumed on May 19, two months after its suspension, under strict sanitary protocols and without fans. Authorities have praised clubs for adhering to the guidelines and no player has tested positive for the virus.