Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title

Sao Paulo: Brazil's international players were reluctant to play in the Copa America on home soil. Now that they're committed, they're favored to win it.

Argentina still looms as a threat to Brazil's title defense, but now as a visiting team.

Argentina and Colombia were dropped as tournament co-hosts before Brazil contentiously stepped in late to stage the continental championship.

Being away from home takes some pressure off Lionel Messi and his Argentina team.

The Copa America will kick off Sunday with defending champion Brazil against Venezuela at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. The final will be on July 10 at the Maracan stadium in Rio de Janeiro, one of the COVID-19 epicenters in Brazil, where more than 480,000 have died from the Coronavirus.

No spectators will be allowed to attend any Copa America matches because of restrictions in place for the pandemic, which has already delayed the tournament by a year.

Brazil players ended speculation about a potential boycott by issuing a unified statement on Wednesday saying they are unsatisfied with the decision to move the tournament to their country, but it wouldn't stop them representing their national team.

And if South American World Cup qualifiers are anything to go by, the Copa America title is Brazil's to lose. Brazil has won all six of its games and is six points clear of second place Argentina.

With the likes of Neymar on board, coach Tite expects not only to defend the title lifted in 2019, but also use the next 30 days to prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Many tests are expected. Alisson is no longer the team's unchallenged goalkeeper, with Ederson getting more chances to start.

Captain Casemiro is yet to find out whether he will play as defensive midfielder next to Douglas Luiz, Fred or Lucas Paqueta. And four options appear up front to work with Neymar: Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa.

Argentina placed third in the 2019 Copa America, but the team has improved under coach Lionel Scaloni.

Defender Cristian Romero, and midfielders Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso are now trusted to break the opponents' lines. Up front, Lautaro Mart nez and Sergio Ag ero bring the same respect.

And that means Messi, who turns 34 later this month, doesn't need to be part of every play for Argentina to win.

Argentina always dominates, sometimes in a very vertical way," Scaloni said.

If you look at all our matches in qualifiers we deserved to win. But at soccer, deserving doesn't count.

Argentina hasn't won a major title since the 1993 Copa America.

Colombia has improved since the return of coach Reinaldo Rueda. It trashed Peru 3-0 in Lima and got a late equalizer to force a 2-2 draw after being two goals down against Argentina. Copa America could further enhance the team, which will not have midfielder James Rodr guez because of fitness problems.

Uruguay has struggled despite counting on Luis Su rez and Edison Cavani, who will return to the team after a two-match suspension in World Cup qualifiers.