Cologne routed 5-0 by Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim (Germany): Ambitious Cologne came back to earth with a resounding thud as Hoffenheim turned on the style to win 5-0 in the Bundesliga.

Cologne was sixth before kickoff but its strong form came with a little weakness considering it had conceded at least one goal in every game, and Hoffenheim exploited that fully to prove it plays better against the leading sides.

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals, his first in the 31st and his second with a deft backheel from a cross shortly after the break.