CM: Odisha to host prestigious FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that Odisha will host the Junior Men's World Cup Hockey at Kalinga Stadium.



In a function organised at Convention Centre in Lokseva Bhawan, the CM announced, "I am happy to announce that Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar will be hosting the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December 2021."

The Chief Minister also launched the Logo of the Junior World Cup event and unveiled the Trophy.

This international event will feature 16 countries – India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.

Announcing this, the CM also wished the Indian Team a scintillating performance for the upcoming World Cup.

CM Patnaik said that in the last edition, the Indian Junior team had won the World Cup. As the reigning champions, he said, he is sure that our team will take advantage of the home ground and emerge victorious again.

The Chief Minister said that the State is ready to host such a big event for the sake of country's prestige.

He said, "Recently, Hockey India has approached us to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup which is to be held in two months' time. It's a short notice for making the arrangements for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. Since the nation's prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to support."

He further said that hockey has a special place among sports in Odisha. Hockey players from our state led the country in many international tournaments.

In his welcome address, Minister for Sports Tusharkanti Behera praised the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister for supporting sports in India.

FIH President Narinder Batra said that Odisha has set a new benchmark for hockey and showcased Odisha's capability in organising global sports events.

Padmashree Dillip Tirkey, Chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council offered the vote of thanks.

Among others, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary General Hockey India Rajendra Singh, Secretary to CM (5-T) VK Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sports Vineel Krishna and other dignitaries were present.