Chess Olympiad: Indian teams continue winning spree
Mamallapuram: Indian teams continued their winning run in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad with all three posting easy victories over their respective opponents here on Sunday.
While the second-seeded India 'A' rode on wins from GMs P Harikrishna and Arjun Erigaisi for a 3-1 victory against Greece, India 'B' swept past Switzerland 4-0 and the third team got the better of Iceland 3-1.
Vidit S Gujrathi, playing on second board for India A, settled for a draw against GM Nikolaos Theodorou while K Sasikiran was held by Evgenios Ioannidis. In the women's event, the three Indian teams were victorious for a third straight day. The 'A' team rested top player Koneru Humpy but came through 3-1 against England, courtesy wins from R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni.
Results of Indian matches:
Open: India 'A' beat Greece 3-1 (P Harikrishna beat Dimitrios Mastrovasilis, Vidit Gujrathi drew with Nikolaos Theodorou, Arjun Erigaisi beat Athansios Mastovasilis, K Sasikiran drew with Evegenios Ioannidis).
India 'B' beat Switzerland 4-0 (D Gukesh beat Nico Georgiadis,
Nihal Sarin beat Sebastian Bogner, R Praggnanandhaa beat Yannick Pelletier, Raunak Sadhwani beat Fabian Baenziger).
India 'C' beat Iceland 3-1 (Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Gretarsson Hjorvar Steinn, S P Sethurman beat Hannes Stefansson, Abhijeet Gupta beat Gumundur Kjartsson, Abhimanyu Puranik drew with Gretarsson Helgi).
Women: India beat England 3-1 (D Harika drew with Jovanka Houska, R Vaishali beat Toma Katarzhnya, Tania Sachdev drew with Yao Lan, Bhakti Kulkarni beat Akshaya
Kalaiyalahan).
