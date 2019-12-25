Chennaiyin eye upsurge as Goa look to consolidate top spot

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC's mini-revival of sorts will be put to test when they face table-toppers FC Goa in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday.

The Marina Machans have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in the last four games — two draws and two wins. The recent revival of form, spearheaded by new coach Owen Coyle, has seen them overcome a disastrous start to the season where they managed to get only a point from the first four matches.

The team is currently placed eighth on the table but a win over FC Goa can propel them to the sixth spot. However, it will not be an easy task.

"We face a fantastic team. FC Goa are at the top of the table on merit. For me, they are the best team in the country, the table doesn't lie. They have more points than anyone because they have quality. We respect them but do not fear them," said Coyle.

FC Goa are also in good form and are on top of the table with 18 points from nine matches. They are also on a three-match winning run, with the last game against Odisha ending 3-0 in their favour. The Gaurs will see Thursday's match as an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top-four.

Coyle will want his star forward Nerijus Valskis to continue his purple patch. The Lithuanian forward has scored five goals in the last four games and is third on the goal scoring charts. In fact, he has contributed 62.5 per cent of Chennaiyin's goal, indicating the home team's reliance on their lead striker.

However, much will also depend on Lallianzuala Chhangte who opened his tally for the season in their previous match against Kerala Blasters. His pace and ability to penetrate defences will be of use for Coyle's side who will be expected to defend stoutly against a possession-hungry Goa side.

Chhangte will be a useful outlet during counter-attacks.

"We have shown if we could perform as we did vs Kerala Blasters, then we can pick up points. Tomorrow, it will be two attacking teams trying to win the game. Looking forward to the game and we believe we can win the game," expressed Coyle.

Chennaiyin will need to improve their set-piece record as well. They have struggled with dead-ball situations, both offensively and defensively, this season. They have scored just one goal from set-pieces and conceded four goals from set-pieces out of 12 goals.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have been much more efficient with set-pieces. Sergio Lobera's team has conceded just one goal from set-pieces while Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena provide attacking threat as well during such situations.