Chelsea bounce back with a win as Werner's woes continue

London: Try as he might, Timo Werner just cannot score for Chelsea at the moment.

Fortunately for the Germany star, his fellow strikers are finding the net.

Tammy Abraham demonstrated the ruthlessness Werner is lacking by netting two late goals as Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 in the English Premier League on Monday.

It meant the team rebounded from back-to-back losses, at Everton then Wolverhampton, which provided a walk-up call for Chelsea and its title pretensions. Werner's scoring woes haven't ended, though.

Make that nine straight games in all competitions without a goal for Chelsea's major offseason acquisition, who is playing out on the left wing because of some injuries among the midfielders.

He is still getting chances, however. And failing to convert them. In the first half, he was set free for a one-on-one chance but shot straight at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Then late in the game, with the points secured for Chelsea, he smashed a shot against the crossbar from close range.