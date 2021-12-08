Chance for youngsters to impress ahead of IPL mega auction

Mumbai: Indian fringe players would get one last chance to impress ahead of the IPL Mega Auction in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament beginning on Wednesday.

The auction is slated for January and a stand out performance in the 50-over event could lead to a hefty pay package with an IPL franchise.

The likes of Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, who were not retained by their respective franchises in the IPL, would look to make it count when they represent their respective states in the domestic onedayers.

The IPL has seen a number of youngsters making it big overnight as it also has served a big platform to represent the country and it would be no different this time

around.

In the opening day's action, defending champions Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu who would be riding high on the confidence of winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently.

All-rounder Shams Mulani will lead Mumbai in their Elite Group B campaign in Trivandrum.

Mulani had also captained the team when they had toured Oman and in absence of senior players, who are on

national duty.