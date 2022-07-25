Champion at 19, Ashwini ready for another splash at CWG

New Delhi: Gearing up for her fourth Commonwealth Games, India's doubles exponent Ashwini Ponnappa is now a different player from the 19-year-old who claimed a historic women's doubles gold on debut 12 years ago.

What still remain though are her thunderous smashes that continue to find their mark, an ability to read the serves and returns of her opponents, and her hunger to win.

And now, after five CWG medals, including two gold, a World championships bronze and two Olympic appearances, the 32-year-old from Coorg is ready to make another splash at the Birmingham Games, starting July 28. "There have been lots of ups and downs in these years. I have changed a lot in 10 years, improved by leaps and bounds, have tons of experience behind me now and it does feel great to make it to the Commonwealth Games team again," she said during an interview.

"I mean, looking back in 2010, it all started there and it was kind of very new for me. Winning the gold was a great moment. I really would like to relive that moment."

It was with Jwala Gutta that Ashwini earned India's first women's doubles gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games, where the team also claimed a silver. Four years later, the duo bagged an individual silver. However, the last edition at Gold Coast is something that holds a special place in her heart, as she played a pivotal role in taking India to its maiden mixed team gold.

"In 2018, I and Sikki won a bronze but it was the first time we won the team gold which was a superb feeling. This time the challenge is different. I am playing mixed doubles, and not women's doubles, but I am up for it."

In the last three editions, Ashwini went on to win the medal in women's doubles, but this time she couldn't qualify after losing the finals in the selection trials, following an injury to her women's partner N Sikki Reddy. "There was a mixed feeling, it was our 16th match and it does take a toll on the mind and body. It so happened that Sikki had an abdominal tear ahead of the finals. So there were lots of factors that we couldn't play our best. So yeah, it was disappointing."