Can pull my body for another two to three years: Umesh Yadav

New Delhi: India pacer Umesh Yadav says he can "mostly pull his body for another two to three years" and wants to make a match-winning contribution in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

Umesh has played 48 Tests in a stop-start career and is part of arguably India's best-ever pace attack, which also includes Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite doing well over the last three years, Umesh is not a sure starter in the playing eleven considering the competition which has gotten stiffer with the emergence of Mohammad Siraj.

"I am 33 now and I know that I can mostly pull my body for another two or three years, and there will be some youngsters who will be arriving (to play). I feel this is just healthy, because it ultimately ends up benefiting the team.

"When you have five or six fast bowlers on a tour of four or five Tests, you can play each one of them for two games to help reduce their stress and workload, so it helps that pack (of fast bowlers) play for longer," Umesh told ESPNcricinfo.

Umesh has bowled more at home than overseas but feels experience helps him to perform in all conditions. "So I haven't played much overseas, and I haven't had much experience of those kinds of wickets. But I've played a fair amount of Tests so far and learnt with experience how a particular surface will behave," he said.