BWF rankings: Srikanth returns to the top 10

New Delhi: Riding on his historic World Championship silver, India's Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places to regain his place in the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

The 28-year-old from Guntur was rewarded for his final finish in Huelva, Spain as he grabbed the 10th position in the rankings.

Young Lakshya Sen, who also secured a maiden bronze at World Championship in his first campaign at the event, jumped two spots to the 17th position but B Sai Praneeth slipped two places to be at the 18th spot.

H S Prannoy's quarterfinal finish in Spain saw him improve six places to the 26th spot.