Bumrah returns to top 10, Kohli slips in ICC Test Players rankings

Dubai: Riding on his fine show in the opening Test against England, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the top 10, but skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the fifth position in the latest ICC men's Test player rankings.

Bumrah, who held a career-high third position in September 2019, has improved 10 slots to grab the ninth place among bowlers after a match haul of nine for 110 in the Nottingham Test.

Kohli, however, slipped a place following his duck in the first innings of the series opener.

He was overtaken by England skipper Joe Root, who grabbed the fourth position in the batters' list after his Player of the Match performance of 64 and 109 earned him 49 rating points.

Opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were static at the sixth and seventh spots respectively.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja progressed three slots to 36th among batters with a first innings half-century and opener KL Rahul has re-entered the rankings in 56th position with scores of 84 and 26.