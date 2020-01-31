Bryant to be honoured by NBA during All-Star Game

Millennium Post
Los Angeles: Kobe Bryant will be honoured by NBA in their All-Star Game in Chicago next month.

According to a BBC report, the NBA has announced a new format for the game that will "increase the level of competition, provide additional excitement and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity".

A new fourth-quarter format will honour LA Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Bryant.Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41. He and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the crash on Sunday.

