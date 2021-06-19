Brazil beat Peru 4-0 to move into 1st in Copa America group

Sao Paulo: Brazil changed half of its starting lineup to face Peru in its second Copa America match and still cruised to a 4-0 victory. It was the Selecao's ninth consecutive victory, and another display that suggests the tournament hosts are the favorites to defend their South American title.

Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The result puts Brazil atop the Group B standings with six points. Colombia is two points behind after its 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using the Copa America to prepare for next year's World Cup in Qatar. Six players who missed the 3-0 win against Venezuela were in the starting lineup against Peru.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos and Renan Lodi, midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paquet plus forward Richarlison were out of the starting team. In their places, Ederson,

Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabriel Barbosa started.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit it home from close range. But the new players didn't adapt as well as the coach expected.

Our first half was not what we anticipated, Tite said.

Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison stepped in, and Brazil appeared more assured in the second half.

In the 68th, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low crossed shot.agencies