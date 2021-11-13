Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

Sao Paulo: Brazil is celebrating as the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins.

Neymar set up Lucas Paquetá in the 72nd minute to give Brazil a 1-0 win against Colombia in Sao Paulo. Thursday's victory was the Seleção's 11th in 12 matches of qualifiers, putting it 18 points ahead of Chile and Colombia, fourth and fifth places with 16 points.

Chile and Colombia can add only 15 points from its five remaining games. The top four teams in South America earn direct entry to the World Cup.

Celebrations at the NeoQuimica Arena were discreet on the pitch after a hard-fought match with little inspiration from both sides. But they gained traction in the Brazil dressing room as players waved a Qatari flag and chanted, with FIFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL joining to congratulate the first team from the region to secure its place in next year's World Cup. Host Qatar, Germany and Denmark had already done that. "This is the result of great work we started way back," Paquetá said after the match in Sao Paulo which provided few opportunities for both teams.

"I cried of happiness (after scoring) because of this moment I am living at the national team and at my club Lyon. This came from a lot of joy, joy for this work well done," Paquetá added.